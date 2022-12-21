Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? Is there a chance that we will see season 11 episode 10 in just a matter of hours after that cliffhanger?

At this point, it’s probably fair to assume that everyone wants answers in regards to Stella and Carver’s fate. How can we not? We’re talking here about a huge cliffhanger, and we want to learn what’s going to happen to both of these characters as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, we’re just not going to have that chance here. There is no installment tonight and instead, the plan is for the series to return on Wednesday, January 4. Want to know more about what’s coming now? Then take a look at the attached synopsis:

01/04/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Det. Pryma’s case comes to an explosive end with Kidd and Carver’s lives in danger. Brett installs an infant Safe Surrender Box at 51. Violet is determined to take Emma down.

Beyond the obvious (resolving the cliffhanger), we’re of course eager to learn a little bit more about how long Emma is going to stick around in her return. Her appearance last time was more of an arc, but will it be here? We wouldn’t be shocked if Violet finds a way to take her down here in a much shorter period of time, mostly because this series rarely repeats itself. If she is going to be around longer, we tend to think that there’s going to be a pretty darn good reason for it.

Moving beyond episode 10, don’t be shocked if we end up getting several episodes within the month of January. This is something that we’ve seen in the past for Chicago Fire and for good reason. Just remember here that this is a way to keep viewers watching at a time when temperatures are cooler. There is a ton of value in this!

Related – Go ahead and get some other news when it comes to Chicago Fire and what else could be coming down the road

What do you most want to see when Chicago Fire season 11 episode 10 airs on NBC?

Be sure to share in the attached comments! Also, come back to make sure you don’t miss any other updates moving forward. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







