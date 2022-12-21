n Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? We know that this past episode left off on a pretty emotional note following Ethan’s exit. There’s a new controlling owner of the hospital, and it feels already like there’s a chance they will cause a little bit of chaos.

So are we going to be getting something here soon? Well, this is where we share some of the bad news: Not so much. There is no new episode of Chicago Med tonight, just like there is no new episode of any other series within the One Chicago franchise, either. The plan is for the medical drama to return with new episodes on Wednesday, January 4.

What can we say about the first installment back? Well, the title here is “A Little Change Might Do You Some Good,” and the synopsis below gives you a better sense of what’s ahead:

01/04/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Charles and Nellie help an elderly patient and her developmentally disabled grandson. Will treats a high school swimmer with a heart condition. Crockett considers using the O.R. 2.0 for surgery. Hannah and Dr. Justin Lieu search for a patient’s missing pregnant wife in the woods.

The biggest challenge moving into this story is of course going to be finding a way to make up for Brian Tee’s exit, and that’s not a void any one person can fill. We hope the show is able to move forward, of course, but also not forget about his departure along the way. There are so many series out there that often act, for whatever reason, like the actor / character were never there once they are gone. This is the sort of thing that needs to be a balancing act in most measures.

