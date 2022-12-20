Chicago Med season 8 episode 10 spoilers: After Ethan’s exit…

As we get ourselves prepared for Chicago Med season 8 episode 10 on NBC January 4, there’s a lot that we can say! Take, for starters, the aftermath of Dr. Ethan Choi leaving the hospital.

We’re happy that his departure is a pleasant one in nature, as the character married April and has a chance to enter an exciting new part of his life. However, this does mean that we’re left with the show trying to fill the void. That’s not something that is going to happen right away, so it’s probably unfair to even expect that. It could be a committee approach, and of course the series is going to press forward doing what it always does: Bringing great medical cases to the table alongside interesting tidbits about some of the doctors. For more, go ahead and read the Chicago Med season 8 episode 10 synopsis below:

01/04/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Charles and Nellie help an elderly patient and her developmentally disabled grandson. Will treats a high school swimmer with a heart condition. Crockett considers using the O.R. 2.0 for surgery. Hannah and Dr. Justin Lieu search for a patient’s missing pregnant wife in the woods.

The OR 2.0 storyline is certainly one that we’ve seen discussed on the show for a little while now, and we imagine that this is going to be a big moment for Crockett. Meanwhile, Charles will be moving forward with his job after a pretty fascinating romantic subplot began for him on the most recent episode. We hope that this is something that is revisited here, even if we know the writers do have a tendency to play things out a little bit more slowly.

Odds are, there will be more episodes that follow up this one after it airs; you don’t have to worry about every little thing under the sun being resolved!

