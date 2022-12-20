Quantum Leap season 1 episode 9: Prepare for ‘Fellow Travelers’

It is absolutely true that we’re stuck waiting for a while to see Quantum Leap season 1 episode 9 arrive on NBC. This upcoming installment, titled “Fellow Travelers,” is slated to air on Monday, January 2. We’re certainly curious to see how the show does without a big lead-in, or how the show does after such a long time off the air.

Either way, the series does have the luxury of a season 2 renewal, which was announced earlier this month. We just have to see what happens to Ben here story-wise and he keeps working to find his way home to Addison. It hasn’t been easy from here on out, and we certainly don’t think it’s about to be getting any easier.

For some specifics now on this episode (and a title that may have a very specific meaning), go ahead and check out the season 1 episode 9 synopsis below:

01/02/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : Ben lands in 1979 Chicago as Jack Armstrong, a devoted security guard to talented pop singer Carly Farmer. During Carly’s prep for a big concert, it quickly becomes clear her life is in danger and Ben must determine who is trying to kill her and why.

One of the big challenges with this show week in and week out is making the individual plotlines compelling. After all, there are multiple characters every week who may never receive air time again. Each story needs a compelling insular component to it, but luckily we tend to find that almost every show out there does a good job telling stories when you’re combining a celebrity and plenty of action sequences. Hopefully, that proves to be the case here, as well.

No matter what happens here, we can probably assume that it carries straight over to what we get in episode 10!

