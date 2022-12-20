Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? We know that there are some more intense, high-octane stories coming around the bend. Will we be seeing one of them in the near future, one week after we saw a pretty impactful hour?

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem that way. Last week’s installment aired largely on an island alongside the rest of the franchise. Moving forward, the plan is for “Processed” to air on Tuesday, January 3. (We tend to think there will also be an episode on January 10, and we hope to have some more insight about it soon.)

Want to get at least a few more specifics of what’s coming? Then go ahead and check out the FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 9 synopsis below:

“Processed” – When a celebrity child psychiatrist specializing in generational trauma is kidnapped by the relative of a former client, the team races to track down the perpetrator and learns what really happened to the psychiatrist’s client. Also, Kristin confronts her own deep-rooted trauma, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Jan. 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

In general, this episode is important because it is SO much more important than just the case. In order for Most Wanted to be as successful long-term as it already is, we need to be invested in the agents. Luckily, it feels like this story is going to provide that. Since the entire franchise already has an order for an additional season beyond this one, that will allow the writers to sprinkle in these backstories. Kristin’s in this episode could prove emotional, but it will be necessary at the end of the day.

Where do you think the story is going to on FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 9?

Are you sad that the show is on a break? Let us know below! Once you do this, be sure to stay tuned — we have more coverage coming in due time. (Photo: CBS.)

