Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: How much is done?

If you weren’t excited already to check out Bridgerton season 3 over at Netflix, here is another reason to be! We’ve known that there’s another fantastic story at the heart of these upcoming episodes featuring Penelope (pictured above), but you’re going to get plenty of some other fan favorites, as well.

In a new interview with the Associated Press, Simone Ashley (who of course plays Kate) made it clear that she has already filmed a lot of fun stuff for the upcoming season, including some dance sequences! This makes sense, given that production has been underway now for a matter of months. The series has yet to announce when filming will conclude, but we have a feeling that there are epic and hugely dramatic moments ahead!

Ashley noted that she and Jonathan Bailey were both relieved to have a different vibe and material this season, since it allowed them to both settle into their roles here while also taking on some other projects. Kate and Anthony may not be the sole focus of season 3, but they are very much still around.

The fact that so much work on season 3 is done is of course encouraging when it comes to the future of this show. However, we also have to remember that Netflix is going to be keen to make us wait a good while for what is next. Remember here that the Queen Charlotte spin-off is going to air first, and most scuttlebutt suggests that you will see it in the spring. With that in mind, we wouldn’t be shocked if the third season premieres either in the summer or the fall; we’re going to have a little more to say on that in due time. Heck, we wouldn’t be surprised if this premiere date is revealed around when Queen Charlotte starts streaming.

