Stranger Things 5 premiere date: Will we get news next year?

At this point, it feels pretty clear to assume that we won’t be getting any Stranger Things 5 premiere date news through the rest of the calendar year. Why would we? Even though Netflix may be more willing to announce things over the holidays than some of their competition, but that doesn’t mean that they are willing to make huge announcements.

In general, we are not expecting much of anything at all when it comes to the genre hit until we get at least to the start of production, which may not be coming for at least another couple of months. We’ll have to exercise some patience with that, and then even more so when it comes to some actual premiere date news getting out there.

Realistically, when can we hope for that announcement? Is there any chance that it gets made over the next calendar year? Of course, it’s a wonderful thing to think about and we’d love to see it happen. However, we tend to think that it’s pretty likely for most months until November or December. At that point, we could start to get some news rolling out on the subject if the streaming service wants to get super-far ahead of the game.

Remember that at the moment, the earliest we would expect the final batch of episodes to stream is late spring or summer 2024, and that may only happen if the show splits up some of the episodes. This is a huge, expensive production, and it takes a ton of time to edit a lot of these episodes together. To go along with that, filming itself takes a substantial amount of time as well. We do think a premiere-date announcement will be made further in advance than some average shows, but hoping to get it six or seven months in advance may be a little bit unrealistic.

In conclusion, our feeling towards 2023 is this: Expect almost nothing, but still hope for the best!

