Yellowstone season 5 episode 8: When to expect more details

We already know that we’re going to be waiting until January 1 to see Yellowstone season 5 episode 8 — when could we get more details all about it?

If you didn’t have a chance to see the promo on Sunday, you may not recognize just how huge this particular story is. We are talking here about the final episode before a much larger hiatus and potentially, one that could have a huge cliffhanger. Are we about to see John Dutton kicked out of office? Jamie will try his best, and we tend to think that Rip and some of the Bunkhouse crew is going to kick off their cattle operation. It’s something that per Cole Hauser’s character, could take a good year in order to resolve.

We wish there was a chance for a ton of further information about this particular story in the days ahead but for now, we consider it doubtful. Why? It’s tied mostly to the fact that the network doesn’t tend to share episode synopses until three or four days prior to them airing. It may be Wednesday or Thursday of next week before a lot more stuff comes to light.

What we are preparing ourselves for right now is an earth-shattering twist, the sort that can be pretty hard difficult to comprehend in advance. For example, we tend to think that it’d be very-much intriguing if Jamie and Sarah Atwood’s plans fall through, only for John to fall into peril because of something he does not directly expect. This is where our theory of the wolves getting killed comes back into play. There is a reason why Taylor Sheridan has spent as much time on it as he has, and we’ll just have to see where a lot of things shake out at the end of the day here.

