1923 season 1 episode 2: When to expect more details!

When can you anticipate some other news surfacing in regards to 1923 season 1 episode 2? We’re a couple of days removed from the premiere now, and that of course means there’s an eagerness for more out there!

Unfortunately, an eagerness for more does not necessarily correlate with us getting a little more insight courtesy of Paramount+. Typically, it would be inevitable that there would be at least a new episode synopsis shared every week, but we’re in a little bit of a strange spot when it comes to the Harrison Ford – Helen Mirren drama. Remember that due to the Christmas holiday, there is no new episode set for the streaming service this weekend. Instead, the plan is for it to return on January 1 — ironically, the same can be said for the flagship Yellowstone.

So when will we get a little bit more insight about this next episode of 1923? It is our personal hope that over the course of Monday or Tuesday next week, some of that insight will start to surface. Things are going to get progressively worse for Jacob and Cara Dutton as they encounter a series of unexpected crises at the ranch, and they may not find a lot of friends to help them. This show could very well be about how these two conquer a lot of challenges at a very important part of their lives, and how they set up the next generation for success.

In the end, we are very much intrigued to see what Taylor Sheridan is able to do here. This show is the perfect combination, after all, of Hollywood heavyweights and one of the most successful TV franchises that is out there. There is already a two-season order here so clearly, the powers-that-be have a lot invested in the future already.

