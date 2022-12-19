1923 season 1 episode 2 spoilers: Harrison Ford’s big tease

For those who are unaware at present, 1923 season 1 episode 2 will not arrive on Paramount+ until January 1. Luckily, we know already that there is a lot to look forward to! The premiere episode set the table for what is going on across the board here, whether it be struggles with the land, treatment of Native Americans, and economic factors that could be sending a part of Montana into an early depression.

There is so much going on across the board here and yet, at the forefront of the story will still be the Duttons. Jacob and Cara are going to try to keep the ranch afloat amidst a trying time and in the end, it will prove to be a challenge — they have the help of family, but there are fractures and tensions. This isn’t the same show as Yellowstone proper, but absolutely a few similar elements are here.

Speaking in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what Harrison Ford had to say about the issues John is facing moving forward:

“He’s 77 years of age. He is a rancher in a very complex time and place. Butte, Montana, which is where the bulk of the story takes place, in 1923 was the second-biggest city in America west of the Mississippi. There was a lot of change going on. It’s just prior to prohibition, just prior to the Depression. The competition for the grass between sheep and cattlemen is reaching conflict stage. There’s a drought. The market for beef has kind of dissipated and railroads are very important, they haven’t quite reached the Dutton’s ranch; they’re still driving cattle. And all of those produce economic decisions which make the viability of holding that land in the Dutton family under tension.”

Ford also notes that he is enjoying the role, and also happy that the show already has a two-season order. While there are no plans right now for this to be an extensive story beyond that, there doesn’t need to be. Remember that 1883 was, in the end, a story that lasted only one year.

