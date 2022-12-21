Jack Ryan season 4 premiere date hopes for John Krasinski, cast

Following the big launch of season 3 today on Prime Video, what is there to say when it comes to Jack Ryan season 4? As it turns out, quite a bit!

First and foremost, we should ease your mind that there will, in fact, be another season. That news has been out there for a good while. Not only that, but we also know that these episodes have already been filmed! We hope that this is a comfort for anyone who is even remotely confirmed about the immediate future. The bad news, however, is that season 4 is poised to be the final one.

Are we shocked that the show is ending with season 4? Not really, largely because star John Krasinski is heavily in demand as both an actor and director and likely wants to be free to work on a number of other things. Remember that he already had a long-term TV gig in The Office, and may not have been that eager to spend a good decade of his life on another one show. (He still put in a ton of work here as Jack Ryan, especially since there was a long wait between season 2 and season 3.)

As we think about a potential season 4 premiere date, December 2023 makes the most sense. This is a show that has always aired close to the end of the year, and we don’t think the executives will be keen to change that. This would give the post-production crew plenty of time to finish off this season, and also allows the streaming service a chance to consider a Michael Pena lead spin-off that has been floating out there in the ether for a while. We tend to think that the potential of that show likely depends on how season 3 fares but, unfortunately, there isn’t a lot of news that will be shared about that publicly. (There never is when it comes to streaming shows.)

