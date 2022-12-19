Call the Midwife 2022 Christmas Special run time: How long is it?

We are now less than a week away from the 2022 Call the Midwife Christmas Special! Who is ready for some holiday cheer?

In general, it goes without saying that this is one of our favorite times of the year, and this show does the holidays proud in a way that few others do. We tend to get every single dimension of Christmastime possible in these episodes, including a reminder that for some people, it is not always so merry. It makes us feel more grateful for our own lives, and watching this show can be a tradition for a lot of families out there. (We know that watching TV on Christmas is more of a tradition in the UK than it is here in America.)

So how long is this special? For those of you looking to set aside proper time, be prepared for an event that lasts around 90 minutes. Technically, BBC One lists the special as an hour and twenty-nine minutes, and regardless of it you watch the show in the UK or on PBS in America, it should more or less be the same. This is longer than the standard episode of the series, which runs for about an hour.

Story-wise, be prepared for this year’s special to be set around Poplar, but also serve as a bridge between the end of season 11 (which featured that devastating train crash) and what we end up seeing at the start of season 12. Remember that new episodes beyond the special are going to start on January 1 on BBC One, and in March for American viewers watching on PBS. We know that we’ll have more to discuss in regards to this in due time.

