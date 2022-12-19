The Blacklist season 10 spoilers: Is more Agnes coming?

What is the role of Agnes going to be moving into The Blacklist season 10? We’ve seen a lot of viewers wondering about this already, and it is not that hard to understand why. Remember that Liz’s daughter is one of the biggest connections to her left, she’s getting older, and she is building a relationship with Reddington a.k.a. “Pinky.” Also, we saw a few poignant scenes with her during season 9, as Megan Boone’s character told her at least a few things prior to her death.

So is there a case to be made for this character having a more active role in season 10? It’s at least something to think about.

If nothing else, we do think Agnes is going to hold a very important spot within Reddington’s heart. He is going to want to ensure that she is okay, and whatever promise he made to protect Liz probably extends to her. We still don’t think he will be interested in sharing the full truth about his past with her, mostly because he will see no value in it.

Could Agnes herself become more interested in answers? It’s possible that as she gets older, she could take on more of that role. However, we just have a hard time thinking it is anytime soon. Right now, the character is still a kid, and we think that Cooper will want to ensure that she has as normal of a life as possible. Unless we see the producers start to implement some enormous time jumps over the next few years, we don’t know if we’re ever going to be moving far enough ahead to where it makes sense story-wise for her to be significantly more involved.

Granted, The Blacklist always does find a way to surprise … we’ll see what the producers are planning when we get to the season 10 premiere on Sunday, February 26.

