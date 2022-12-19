Yellowstone season 5 episode 8 promo: Jamie lights the match

If you wondered if Jamie Dutton was all talk and no action when it comes to his father John on Yellowstone season 5, we’ve officially got an answer.

Following last night’s all-important installment, the folks over at Paramount Network aired a promo for season 5 episode 8 currently set for January 1. They are billing it as the “midseason finale,” which means that once it’s over, you will be waiting for some time to see what is coming up next.

Are there are a few different problems that could surface for Kevin Costner’s character? Sure. We wouldn’t be shocked if there is more scrutiny before long on his relationship with Summer, just as we also think the wolves will become a larger crisis over time. However, the main issue he will be facing is coming courtesy of his own son, who will be moving forward and making a public call for impeachment. He and Sarah seem to have a plan that throws the obvious back in John’s face: That he is Governor to protect the ranch more so than anything benefiting the people of Montana. He wants to keep things the way that they are, and there will be some out there who agree with him. However, it seems like John has a pretty tough hurdle to overcome based on what we’ve seen so far.

Can Jamie get anyone else on his side? The promo does show him having a conversation with Beth and on paper, she feels like the last person who would be an ally! Yet, this is a show that has surprised us before so by virtue of that, it could easily do so again.

Odds are, there will be a big cliffhanger at the end of this story, so our advice is to be prepared for that — and of course, there to be some crazy developments beforehand, as well.

