Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Early season 3 talk?

Is there a chance that we’re going to get a season 3 renewal for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power sooner rather than later? On paper, no doubt this may sound strange. We’re only a couple of months into season 2 filming!

Yet, there is no doubt that this is the sort of show that benefits heavily from having news announced on the future sooner rather than later. It makes it so that there is less of a wait between seasons, and also that the creative team can start planning out what they want to do far in advance. We know that the J.R.R. Tolkien adaptation is incredibly expensive to make, but this is one of the most important series that Prime Video has! They are going to do whatever they can to have to be the biggest hit on their roster.

In a new interview with Deadline, Vernon Sanders, who serves as Head of Global TV for Amazon Studios, made it clear that they are already thinking a lot about the long-term future:

It’s a great question about Season 3 … I think there could be news certainly in the new year. There’s so much planning and prep that’s necessary for us to get this mounted that the only reason we probably haven’t gotten there quite yet is we’ve just been so heads down in Season 2, but I would expect there to be news in the new year.

When will season 2 premiere?

Personally, we’d be shocked if anything major surfaces before we get around to winter or spring 2024, mostly because the immense amount of post-production that needs to be done for a series like this. As frustrating as it may be to say, there is a certain amount of patience required for a show like this to get to the finish line. In the end, it’s better to wait than get a product that does not live up to any expectations that are out there.

