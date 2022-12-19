Secret Invasion season 1 premiere date teased by Disney+

Marvel’s Secret Invasion season 1 should be one of the most-hyped products of the new year — how can it not be? There are so many iconic characters from this world coming to Disney+, and we honestly think this is a product that the streaming service needs at this point.

Just think about it this way: Nick Fury is one of the most common threads across the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he has largely been there from the very beginning. Yet, there’s never been that great of an opportunity to explore things solely from his point of view — or, that’s at least been the case so far. It’ll all about to change.

In a new teaser today, the aforementioned streaming service reminded us that the show is coming in 2023, though they declined to give any further specifics. We’ve heard over the past several months that it could launch early on in the new year, but we have a hard time believing in January or February at this point. If that was going to be the case, why wait to reveal it at this point? There’d be almost no point.

We tend to think that early on next year, some premiere-date details will start to surface. We’d love to get something more over the next week or two, but confirming things like this over the course of the holidays can be a dicey proposition. If Disney wanted to do something like this, they are squandering an opportunity by not airing a teaser before Avatar: The Way of Water. After all, that’s going to be getting more eyeballs than almost anything out there and some other big-budget projects, including both Oppenheimer and Barbie, are being teased in that particular spot.

