Loki season 2 premiere date: Disney+ teases 2023 return

Is Loki season 2 going to be one of the most-anticipated shows of the upcoming year? It is easy to argue so, and for so many different reasons! Take, for starters, the massive popularity of season 1 on Disney+, or the larger implications that this show could have for the MCU.

Also, it’s just hard to be anything other than thrilled for a series that brings us more of Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson.

Today, the aforementioned streaming service released a new video that showcases some of their highlights for the upcoming year, and it should not come as a shock that Loki season 2 is included in here. There’s not much in the way of footage to be super-amped about, but this is a nice reminder that the series is coming and that Disney+ isn’t planning to push the start date back for some extreme period of time.

So when could we actually expect to see it on the air? Given when production started, our hope is that it could be around could summertime, even if it is later on in the summer. We wonder personally if it could occupy the spot that we saw She-Hulk in earlier this year, and that would help to boost all things Marvel around that time of the year. In general, we would argue that this is a very important time for the MCU given where things have been with the last few movies. They need more of a unifying vision for the future, and we tend to think that a show like this can absolutely help with that.

Also, very few things within the company’s comic-book world tend to provide anywhere near the fun sort of escapism that we get here, and we certainly don’t think that’s going to be changing in the near future.

Related – Go ahead and secure some other updates in regards to Loki now

Is there anything you are especially excited to see when it comes to Loki season 2?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Disney+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







