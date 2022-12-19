Succession season 4 premiere date: News over the holidays?

Is there a chance that we could get some news on a Succession season 4 premiere date over the holiday season? What are the odds?

We don’t think this will come as much of a shock, but we’d love to understand when the show is coming back sooner rather than later. We’re not even asking for it to premiere any sooner than the projected spring window — we just want to know some official details! The knowledge at least gives us something to look forward to during the holiday break.

Unfortunately, this is where we do come in here with the less-than-fantastic news that odds are, we’ll be waiting for a while to get any more insight here. HBO is known for using their content to push other shows; remember that a teaser for Succession season 4 turned up in the first place alongside House of the Dragon! Alas, they just don’t have that much other content coming out over the next few weeks, and that promotional platform just isn’t there.

The next big project that premium-cable network has is one that we’ve discussed here in the past: The Last of Us, the much-anticipated adaptation of the popular video game. Our prediction for a while has been that when that show premieres on January 15, we will learn a little bit more about Succession season 4 and what the future holds. Of course, it would be great to learn before that and at some point during the holidays, but we know that this network is not one to rush anything along. They haven’t done that with almost any of their shows over the years; why would they start now?

