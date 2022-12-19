When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date: A holiday reveal?

Over the course of the past decade, when know that When Calls the Heart has become somewhat synonymous with Christmas. While it’s true that there hasn’t been a holiday special in some time, we still do tend to think of the show this time of year.

Beyond just there being Christmas specials in the past here, remember that there was also a time in which the Hallmark Channel made big announcements about the show’s impending return around this time of year. Is there a chance we could see at least that in between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day?

Of course, there’s a huge reason for executives to consider this, starting with how wonderful of a gift it would be to the longtime fans. It can be really hard to convince people to keep watching the same show over a lengthy period of time, and we do think those who have stuck with the series deserve as much applause as possible from the powers-that-be! Also, a holiday announcement gives us something to look forward to entering the new year.

Unfortunately, for the time being we do consider an early announcement unlikely, with the biggest reason for it being that we didn’t get this last year, and it also doesn’t seem like we’re getting season 10 for some time still. With Hallmark premiering a new series in The Way Home in January, we could be waiting until late March or even April to return to Hope Valley. While there is nothing stopping them from making a big premiere-date announcement early, we tend to think that the most likely scenario is that we learn about the show’s return at some point in January. Around that time, let’s also cross our fingers for some new footage, as well.

Related – Go ahead and score some other news on When Calls the Heart season 10

What do you most want to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 10?

Do you think we’re going to get any big news over the holidays about the show? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







