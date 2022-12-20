His Dark Materials season 3 episode 7, 8 preview: Series finale

There is a good bit to discuss within this piece when it comes to His Dark Materials season 3, and a lot of it is bittersweet.

Next week on HBO, you are going to see the final two episodes of the Philip Pullman adaptation. This season only has eight episodes and in a lot of ways, it feels so much shorter just because of how quickly the network aired all of these out over the course of the month. Right when we were used to having the show back, it’s going to be saying goodbye.

We’ve said this before, though, and we’ll certainly say it again: We’re grateful that we’re even seeing the full version of the trilogy play out on television. These books are not easy to adapt, especially when you think about the daemons and the visual effects. There is a reason why the feature-film version so many years ago didn’t make it to the end of the road.

HBO is not one to reveal a ton of details on upcoming episodes early in advance, so we can’t be shocked by what they are doing or not doing here. What we can go ahead and say is that episode 7 is titled “The Clouded Mountain.” Meanwhile, the finale a.k.a. episode 8 is titled “The Botanic Garden.” These are titles that clearly mean something already, and are worthy of extrapolation even without some other details out there.

Of course, prepare yourselves for a LOT of action as we watch Will and Lyra get closer to reaching the end of their stories. At the same time, though, be set for a lot of emotional moments that will allow us to wax poetic about the entirety of this journey.

