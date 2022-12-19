The Morning Show season 3 premiere date, final season rumors

There are a lot of things to discuss here when it comes to The Morning Show season 3 and the rumor mill. Take some premiere date chatter, or the talk about a potential final season. What can we realistically expect at this point?

First things first, let’s begin with some of the speculation about the end being just about here, mostly because this is the scuttlebutt we’ve heard most recently. This stems from the news that Reese Witherspoon has already lined up her next project, and that it’s been given a two-season renewal already by Prime Video. It is absolutely easy to see this and draw a conclusion that the Apple TV+ show is coming to an end, but we’re not quite so sure. Remember that even if The Morning Show does go off the air for a while after season 3, it could always come back later. Or, Witherspoon could juggle both projects to some degree. It’s important to remember here that schedules for performers these days are far more flexible than they used to be.

The most important thing, at least for now, is to remind you that nothing has been confirmed when it comes to a final season yet.

Also, it’s well-worth nothing that nothing is official in regards to a premiere date, either. We’ve heard claims that season 3 could be premiering in the summer or the fall, but no one has spoken on the matter in an official capacity. We still wonder personally if Apple TV+ is going to work their absolutely hardest to get the show on in May, just so that they can have it be eligible for the 2023 Emmys. Production has been going on for a good while now and with that, nothing necessarily feels 100% impossible. This is just a situation to watch for a while.

