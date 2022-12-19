Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Why no World Cup final reveal?

At this particular point, you can make the case that yesterday was the biggest missed opportunity of the entire Ted Lasso season 3 hiatus.

Why? We don’t think it takes a whole lot of effort to spell this out. The World Cup final between Argentina and France ended up being one of the most sensational matches in the recent history of the tournament, and one that also featured some legendary players front and center. Regardless of whether you call it soccer or football, you can look at this game and call it nothing short of spectacular. The World Cup itself has been full of controversy, but you can at least commend the athletes on the pitch for putting their heart and soul into the game.

Given that this match was one of the most-watched global sporting events of the year, why didn’t Apple TV+ bring out some sort of quick announcement of either a premiere date or a premiere month? It would have broken the internet in their favor! We know that this sort of thing can require the approval of multiple people but if you’re in this spot, you find a way to make it happen.

Sure, the show / the Ted character’s official Twitter account did post something about the World Cup final and Messi and yet, we still found ourselves clamoring for more … and we’re sure a lot of you feel the same. While we recognize that season 3 is not coming until late winter or spring, would it have been so hard to share at least some sort of teaser to get us all hyped up? While not lift the veil ever so slightly on the future? There was such a reason to go forward with it and now, we have to wonder when the next great opportunity for an announcement will be.

Related – Go ahead and see a wide array of other stories all about Ted Lasso, including more of what we’re hoping for long-term

Do you think there should have been some sort of Ted Lasso season 3 announcement during, or after, the World Cup final?

Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







