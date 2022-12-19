Station 19 season 6 episode 7: When to expect more news

When are we going to have a chance to learn a little bit more about Station 19 season 6 episode 7? Of course, there is going to be SO much to talk about when this show gets back on the air! Think in terms of Maya’s condition after her collapse, let alone what this situation could mean to the balance of power and central dynamic at 19.

We’ve said this before and we’ll stick by it: It would be a complete shock if this is how the producers write out Danielle Savre from the story. Our feeling instead is that this is Maya’s low point when it comes to freezing everyone out and on the other side of this, we will start to see her let people in again and realize that she’s going about things the wrong way. Everyone is trying to help her and yet, she’s not looking at it that way — she’s seeing everything as a personal attack instead.

The clearly bad news for everyone who loves Station 19 is that we are mired in a pretty substantial wait to see what is coming up next. The plan right now is for ABC to bring both it and Grey’s Anatomy back on Thursday, February 23. That is a long time to wait, but the apparent silver lining is that when the show returns, there will be very few hiatuses the rest of the way. (Remember, the episode of Grey’s here is officially set to be the final one for Ellen Pompeo as series regular.)

So when can you expect to get some more insight on the next Station 19 and what you can expect here? It’s not going to be for a good while. Based on how ABC tends to release episode descriptions, we’ll be lucky to get a whole lot more when it comes to late January or early February. Absolutely this is a really long wait, but fingers crossed that it ends up being worthwhile!

