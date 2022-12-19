Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: Holiday news incoming?

Is there any chance at all that we could get some Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date news during the holiday season? What about insight about the show’s future at all?

At this point, we think there is one word that can be used to perfectly describe the situation with the Netflix karate comedy and its future: Excruciating. Remember for a moment here that season 5 streamed more than three months ago and despite the streaming service having every reason in the world to renew the show, they still haven’t done it. We are stuck waiting instead to see when they want to reveal something and get us excited to get back into the dojo again.

This is, inevitably, where we crane-kick in with some good and bad news. The good news is that there’s at least a chance we get some sort of news on season 6 before the holiday season wraps up. However, it’s almost certainly not going to be a premiere date. Instead, the more likely situation is that we’re going to get an official renewal over the next couple of weeks, and that serves as the holiday gift to everyone out there wanting Netflix to (finally) show some mercy on all of us.

So when will they reveal a premiere date? Well, if we’re lucky, some news on that will come out before we get to the holiday season next year. Since we’re still waiting for a renewal, it feels pretty clear at this point that we aren’t going to be getting any episodes for at least the next year or so. Because all of the episodes have to be ready at the same time, it makes the wait a little bit longer than a show that has the luxury of airing / streaming one at a time.

For now, though, just don’t worry about the long-term future. If Cobra Kai was to be canceled for whatever reason, we’d consider it to be one of the biggest surprises in recent TV history.

When do you think we’re actually going to get some Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date news?

