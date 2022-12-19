Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Season 6 episode 10 talk

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? We don’t think it will be a shock, but we’d love season 6 episode 10 as soon as possible. After all, there is so much to prepare for!

At the end of episode 9, after all, we learned that Lea was pregnant. This should be a joyous occasion, but there is a good bit of fear that comes along with it. Just remember what we learned earlier this season about her odds of being able to bring a baby to term. This should serve as the foundation for the next new episode of the series, alongside whatever is going to happen with Dr. Lim on the other side of her surgery.

Unfortunately, this is where we come in with some of the bad news: We are, alas, going to be waiting for a while to see more of what lies ahead. There is no episode set until Monday, March 23, where the series is going to return alongside the premiere of The Bachelor. We tend to think that there will be at least a few more teases between now and then, just to better help to set the stage for the future.

So what could we learn over the next few weeks pertaining to the show? Obviously, a part of it will be a few more details about episode 10, and then also a new promo. Beyond just that, though, we do wonder if the network is going to start lifting the veil somewhat on The Good Lawyer, the planned backdoor spin-off pilot announced earlier this year. It’s been several weeks since anything has been said about it so for now, this is at least a story worth watching out for. (If ABC likes the backdoor pilot, there’s a chance it ends up on the schedule for the 2023-24 season.)

