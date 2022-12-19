Is The Cleaning Lady new tonight on Fox? Season 3 hopes

Is The Cleaning Lady new tonight on Fox? We know that last week’s two-hour event set the stage for some huge stuff. Just think about what we saw! The death of Garrett does lead to a lot of larger mystery, and Thony in particular could be going down a dangerous road even more so than ever before. Kamdar may seemingly be gone, but do you really think that the entirety of this world is safe? We don’t.

Well, unfortunately this is where we do come in with some pretty bummer news: There isn’t going to be anything more in the way of answers tonight. Last week marked the season 2 finale and now, we have to sit around and wait to see if we get a season 3 on the other side. This show is very much still in limbo and could go other way.

What does it have going for it? A really passionate following, for starters, and also potential both in terms of DVR viewing and streaming after the fact. The majority of people for The Cleaning Lady most likely don’t watch it live, and there is a lot of room left over here for growth. Of course, it remains to be seen how many opportunities Fox is going to let it have. This network did recently cancel Monarch, and they chose choose to do the same thing here, as well.

The one thing we are hoping for here, strange as it may seem, is that The Cleaning Lady benefits in part from a fairly weak schedule across the board on Fox. Are they really going to be able to replace it with a series that actually performs better in the numbers? We’re not quite sure.

For the time being, we do tend to think that we’re going to get some more news on season 3 within the next several months. We’re just hoping something is revealed early enough that the writers can plan things out far in advance.

