Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? Crossover preparation

Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? Are you going to be diving back into the worst of Jane Tennant and the rest of the cast?

We don’t think it will come as much of a shock that we want the show back as soon as possible, especially when you consider what we know is coming. There’s a crossover ahead! Unfortunately, that won’t be happening tonight, and it’s also not going to be coming up next week, either. This three-part event is currently set for Monday, January 9, one week late than originally planned. We remain hopeful that these three episodes are going to be full of Easter eggs and all sorts of other great things across all three shows.

For NCIS: Hawaii in particular, remember that it is going to be the second episode that airs in the event at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. You can see the synopsis below to get a few more details:

“Deep Fake” – Tennant, Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) and Sam Hanna (LL COOL J) find themselves captured with a woman who claims to be a CIA agent demanding intel from the team. Also, Jesse, Ernie, Whistler and Alden Parker (Gary Cole) learn about an asset that arrived in Hawai’i who could be connected to several overseas assassinations, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Jan. 9 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.* NCIS stars Gary Cole, Brian Dietzen and NCIS: LOS ANGELES stars Chris O’Donnell and LL COOL J guest star in the episode, which is part two of a three-episode crossover event with NCIS and NCIS: LOS ANGELES.

When is the first non-crossover episode?

You will have a chance to see that as early as January 16. There are no details about it yet, but there is still a LOT of good stuff left to come this season.

