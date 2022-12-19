Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? The road to the crossover

Is NCIS new tonight over on CBS? We’re getting close to the holidays, and we know that this is a time a lot of shows are off the air.

So is that going to be the case here, as well? Well, as it turns out, yes. The crime drama is still on hiatus tonight, and it will be until we get around to Monday, January 9. That’s when the three-hour crossover event with NCIS: Hawaii and NCIS: Los Angeles is going to air. (Originally, this was set for a little bit earlier in the month, but it has since been delayed.)

This crossover is obviously one of the biggest events in the history of the franchise, as it allows for a lot of fan service and also an epic case that could be SO much bigger than anyone imagines. Rather than just give you the synopsis for the NCIS episode set to air at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, let’s go ahead and share more details about the event as a whole:

The NCIS crossover event will center around a very personal, high-stakes case to take down a mysterious hitman. Team members from the different NCIS divisions come together in Washington, D.C., to celebrate a beloved FLETC (Federal Law Enforcement Training Center) professor who taught multiple members of each of the squads. On the eve of the celebration, the professor is found dead of an apparent suicide and his former students immediately suspect foul play. While investigating his past, they uncover a mysterious hitman, and the more they dig into it, the bigger the targets on their backs become. Members of the team are suddenly kidnapped and all the agents must come together to take down the assassin and save their own.

Hopefully, we’re going to get even more news when it comes to the crossover over the next couple of weeks — it’s worth all of this promotion and then some!

