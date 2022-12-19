Wednesday season 2 premiere date: What to expect at Netflix

What is there to hope for when it comes to a Wednesday season 2 premiere date over at Netflix? Well, let’s just say some patience will be required.

Where should we start off this piece? That feels simple enough: With a reminder that there is still no official season 2 renewal. Sure, it 100% feels inevitable and we’re going to get it at some point, but the streaming service is strongly indicating that they are going to take their time here. Given that we’re so close to the holidays at this point, we’ll probably be waiting until 2023 to have some confirmed news out there on the future.

From here, the next big question is when Jenna Ortega and the rest of the cast will be in production. We’ve already seen this with some of Netflix’s other big-time hits, but they won’t just hurry things along. They are going to allow the creative team all the time needed here in order to ensure that they craft the best story possible. Don’t be surprised in the slightest if there aren’t any episodes out there for this show until winter or spring 2024 — heck, it could be even later.

One thing that is abundantly clear to us right now is that 2024 could be one of the best years of television ever. Just think of everything that is currently out there! We’re going to have a chance to see potentially Stranger Things, Squid Game, House of the Dragon, Euphoria, and more Wednesday within the span of a handful of months. Remember also that there’s a chance that shows like The White Lotus, The Handmaid’s Tale, and more could also be premiering. There’s going to be a lot of competition but in the end, we think the viewership is still going to be there.

