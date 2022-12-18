The Boys season 4 premiere date: When to time a trailer

If you do find yourselves extremely excited to see The Boys season 4 on Prime Video, then you know every moment leading up to it is special. That includes, of course, the streaming service unveiling a trailer whenever they decide to do so.

So when are we actually going to get that? There is a science to when they will put that out there, and with that, a handful of things to consider.

First and foremost, a specific trailer reveal date will depend heavily on whenever the show premieres, as you will probably see it a month or two beforehand. You want to give the visual effects team enough time to make something awesome. However, at the same exact time you also want to ensure that you get this out in enough time to get a lot of people talking.

Based on the current production timeline and the release of the upcoming spin-off Gen V, the easiest assumption to make right now is that season 4 is going to be coming in early 2024 — that’s a long time to wait, but it’s pretty normal with a series of this scale. Because of this, we tend to think that in one year’s time from today, we will have 1) already seen a trailer or 2) be getting close to seeing a trailer. There will probably be discussion about it!

The most exciting and/or scary thing about season 4, at least for now, is how much control Homelander has. He can run the Seven and Vought however he sees fit, and he could also manipulate Ryan into becoming someone terrible. The stakes may be larger than ever for Butcher and the remainder of The Boys; let’s just hope you are ready in the end.

