Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date, trailer talk

As we slowly move closer to a Power Book IV: Force season 2 at Starz, there’s obviously a lot to both discuss and ponder over.

What’s one of the big things right now? It comes down to when we are going to see a trailer revealed, and how that could die itself to a premiere date — no matter when Starz decides to reveal that.

The first order of business here is clearly making it clear that we’re not going to be getting Joseph Sikora and the rest of the cast back until the spring. We learned recently that Power Book II: Ghost is not going to be airing until the middle of March, and we have a hard time thinking that Force will be coming on until close to the end of the other show’s season. It’s also possible that they may wait until the season is over!

As of right now, we think the smart thing for Starz to do would be to reveal the premiere date for Force (possibly late May or early June) around the same time that the Michael Rainey Jr. show is going to premiere. From there, we think that they could reveal a trailer a month or so into the run of Ghost season 3. Doesn’t it make the most sense to use one show in order to further promote the other? We tend to think so, since this is a way to keep your viewers around as long as possible.

In general, we think that season 2 is going to be as action-packed and explosive as anything that we’ve had a chance to see. Remember that at the end of the day, there’s one thing Tommy is going to want following the end of season 1: Revenge. We know that’s where we are after the death of Liliana, one of our favorite characters from season 1.

When do you think we're going to have a chance to see the Power Book IV: Force season 2 trailer?

