Heels season 2 premiere date: No hope now for January?

If you were hoping to get some news on a Heels season 2 premiere date during the month of January, we’ve got some bad news.

Late this past week, Starz unveiled a press release that gave us a good sense of what some of their releases for the month of January are going to be. Unfortunately, nowhere in there did we have a mention of the Stephen Amell – Alexander Ludwig wrestling drama.

At this point, it should be abundantly clear to everyone out there that we want new episodes soon. It has been so long since season 1 for starters, and beyond just that filming has been done for a good while. What in the world is the network waiting for? This is a hard thing to have exact timing on right now, but our hope is that this will become clear at some point over the next few weeks and the wait is a part of a big, elaborate plan to ensure that this season gets the biggest viewership possible. It certainly deserves that.

Remember that at the end of season 1, there were both some successes and failures for the DWL. While they were able to pull off one of the biggest showcases that they ever have in the wrong, behind the scenes relationships are more broken and complicated than ever — and it’s pretty darn hard right now to see if Jack or Ace is ever going to be able to repair them. There will certainly be some new additions moving into season 2 but at the same time, we already have a pretty fantastic crew of people we’re able to watch and enjoy week in and week out. We’re also expecting some opportunities to get to know some of them better.

