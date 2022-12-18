NCIS season 20 episode 10: When will more be revealed?

As so many of you probably know already at this point, NCIS season 20 episode 10 is far from your average episode of TV. This is the first hour of an epic three-hour crossover event with NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawaii, and there’s going to be some nostalgia, fun, and action spread out across the entire story.

We’ve already seen a reasonable amount of good stuff from this show — heck, we’ve even seen a trailer! Yet, there is still more to share from this event (now set for January 9 rather than its original January 2 date) and it’s a matter as to when we’re going to get to see it.

Of course, it goes without saying that we’d love for a few more details to be revealed over the next week or so, but we’re aware that we’re rapidly closing in on Christmas and once we’re at that point, CBS will be coy with what they show. They don’t want any of their news, after all, to end up being buried by everything else that is going on.

Since the show now has that extra week in January in order to promote itself, we tend to think that come January 2 or 3, a few more details all about the future will start to surface. That includes some sneak peeks, and maybe even a featurette featuring some of the cast members from the various shows coming together. Remember that as much as this is a treat for us as a viewer to watch, it also had to be a treat for everyone taking part! It’s different than the usual routine by a wide margin.

