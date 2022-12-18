Doom Patrol season 4 episode 4: A Space Case showcase!

Are you ready to see Doom Patrol season 4 episode 4 on HBO Max tomorrow? We hope so, as there’s a lot to look forward to!

For starters, we should note that at the forefront of this upcoming episode is going to be Madeline Zima stepping into the role of Casey Brinke a.k.a. Space Case. This is a comic-book character the show should be eager to put a larger spotlight on, mostly because this is not going to be some one-off story; there are going to be a few different ways that she is implemented within the immediate future.

Thanks to the comics themselves, we know that there are a couple of different ways that this story could go. Based on what we saw at the start of this season, though, we tend to think a lot of the story will be painted through the lens of mortality. A lot of the main characters this season are wrestling with impending death in a way that they never have before. It’s true that we have seen storylines before about characters knowing about their future and trying to change it; however, almost everyone is a little bit different when you are factoring in Doom Patrol. The show has that wit and humor that is useful in making almost every little thing under the sun stand out. Let’s just hope that the rest of the season proves to be as eventful and noteworthy as the first three episodes have been.

Also, let’s hope that the version of Space Case we see here proves to be a delight. We’re still pretty early on in this season, and that does thankfully open the door for all sorts of interesting possibilities. It’s going to be up to whatever the writers decide!

