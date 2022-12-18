Tulsa King season 1 episode 7: Will it air on Christmas Day?

Are you going to have a chance to see Tulsa King season 1 episode 7 on Paramount+ come Christmas Day? There is a fair question here. After all, there are a number of shows off the air for the holiday. Not only that, but there are even some streaming shows like 1923 that are opting to take the week off. It would make sense of the Sylvester Stallone series chose to do something similar here.

So is that actually happening? Well, not so much. Based on all the schedule listings we have seen as of late, the plan here is for the next new episode to air on December 25. There aren’t many official details out there about it but at this point, you probably know tonally what’s going to be coming up next.

So why does Paramount+ want to put another episode on the service on Christmas? We tend to think it comes down to the fact that viewership on a specific day doesn’t matter all that much. They just want to ensure that people watch at some point during the week and as long as that happens, they are going to be happy. The show already has a good bit of a commitment from its streaming home, as there is already a season 2 renewal. They don’t have to worry about anything in the short-term all that much; instead, they can focus more on whatever is coming up far down the road.

Expect action, drama, and some complicated relationships — in other words, the sort of thing that Tulsa King has shown itself to be great at so far! There are still a few more episodes to go, so whatever happens from here on out is sure to carry momentum into the eventual finale. We just hope that you are prepared at the end of it all.

Related – Be sure to score additional insight when it comes Tulsa King right now

What do you want to see on Tulsa King season 1 episode 7 when it arrives on Paramount+?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







