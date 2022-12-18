Is Laura Haddock leaving The Recruit? Is Max dead after finale?

Is Laura Haddock leaving The Recruit following the events of the season 1 finale? If you’ve got that question right now, we get it!

Following the end of this season, we got one clear indication from executive producer Alexi Hawley — there is a real interest to keep things suspenseful for as long as possible. There’s obviously room for a second season here, and it’s a question of whether or not the series performs well enough in the algorithm for that to happen. (Netflix renewals are a frustrating thing to talk about a lot of the time, mostly because there’s so little in the way of details.)

For now, though, what we want to get into here is the biggest cliffhanger of them all: Is Max dead? Haddock’s character was shot by her own daughter Karolina in a stunning twist near the end and now, we’re left to wonder 1) if she survives and 2) what she is going to do from here.

First and foremost, it’s important to note that nothing is 100% confirmed. Neither Hawley nor anyone else has come out to say that this character is gone from a potential season 2 and with that in mind, there’s a hope to preserve some mystery for as long as humanly possible. This is a good question to generate discussion with over the next little while.

Also, let’s remember that there’s another big question here to also think about — whether Owen can truly adjust to where he is in his life. This is someone who certainly started off the show in a very different spot than he ended up, and it’s going to be a really big adjustment for him if the story keeps going.

