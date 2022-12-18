The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: News over holidays?

Is there a chance that we learn some news about a possible The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date over the holiday season? As you would imagine, there’s a lot to get into and think about here!

We’re a handful of weeks removed at this point from seeing the end of season 5, and there’s no question that this led to a lot of big questions. Take, for example, what we’re going to see from June and Serena. Are they both going to end up in Hawaii? Or, is there a new obstacle related to Gilead that will turn up and cause a certain amount of chaos? At this point, it goes without saying that this is something that we are very much prepared for!

It would be great to get, at the very least, some sort of tease for what’s coming over the course of the holidays. It just feels doubtful for the time being. Given that season 5 finished such a short period of time ago, we don’t think that Hulu will rush much of anything else. We could get an approximate season 6 premiere date over the next few months, but it’s not going to be coming this soon. (For the record, we tend to think that we’re going to wait until 2024 and it’s hard to imagine anything otherwise.)

If there’s any sort of news about season 6 during the holiday season, it will likely be tied to when production kicks off. It’s hard to imagine the cast knowing fully what the story is even going to be at this point in the process, so getting specific teases is probably off the board for a little while. Just remember that no matter what happens in season 6, it is going to set up the events of The Testaments. There is a lot to look forward to from start to finish over the next few years.

What do you think we could learn about The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 over the course of the holidays?

