Why is Serinda Swan leaving Coroner after season 4 finale?

Why is Serinda Swan leaving Coroner following the events of the season 4 finale? There’s a chance you heard this news earlier on in the year.

From the very beginning of the series, Swan (who has plenty of stateside credits to go along with her work on the Canadian import) has been the main driving force of the series as Dr. Jenny Cooper. Yet, this season she expanded her reach further to include directing! Following the past few years, though, Serinda has made the decision to step away and follow along some other pursuits. This isn’t exactly that shocking a revelation, largely because this happens quite often within the world of television. This can be a fairly nomadic business where over time, inevitably people are going to want to look at some different avenues for their career. Swan gave a lot of years to this project, so it makes sense that she’d want to see what else is out there.

In a statement to TVLine earlier this year, here is what a rep for the CBC (who broadcast the show first in Canada) had to say about her exit:

“Given Serinda Swan’s decision to leave Coroner at the end of Season 4 to focus on new creative endeavours including directing, we are continuing to discuss options with the series producers in light of her departure … There are no further updates at this time.”

Ultimately, there’s no controversy or drama here — this is just a case of someone wanting to do some other things. We’ll see if there is a spin-off or anything else that happens down the road — and following that, if we get a chance to see any of that on The CW again. The CBC can make their own decisions, and then the network stateside can figure out what they want to do from here.

