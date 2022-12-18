Coroner season 5: Is it renewed, canceled at The CW?

Following tonight’s big finale event on The CW, can you expect a Coroner season 5 renewal down the road? Or, is this the end?

Well, just like you would imagine, things are going to be pretty complicated when it comes to the Canadian drama moving forward. Serinda Swan, who headlines the show and plays Dr. Jenny Cooper, made the decision a good while ago to depart after season 4. There were reports some time ago (including some via TVLine) that there were discussions about the series continuing in some shape or form, but nothing has been even remotely confirmed by the CBC as of yet.

With a show like this, the first thing that matters here is going to be whatever the folks in Canada decide to do, given that they have primary control of the show behind the scenes. Following that, we’ll then get into what’s going on with The CW, who acquires the series and airs it stateside. Are they even going to want Coroner in the future? That is a hard thing to figure out, mostly because the network has new leadership and with that, inevitably, comes a different set of priorities. We do think that this show does match up well demographically with who the new target audience is meant to be, and cost-wise could prove to be rather effective for them. However, we don’t want to make any big assumptions about the future right now.

As a matter of fact, we tend to think that a season 5 renewal is unlikely … but you never quite know what’s going to happen. We’ve learned over time within the world of television that it can be silly, and even irresponsible, to rule a project out too early on. Even if we don’t get a season 5, could there be some sort of spin-off down the road?

