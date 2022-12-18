Call the Midwife season 12: Series star on long-term future

Following the Christmas Special next week, we know that Call the Midwife season 12 will be airing in the new year. Beyond that, there is also an official renewal for season 13 already! This ensures that the BBC One staple is going to be around through at least 2024.

So what about beyond that? Is there a chance for a season 14? It’s inevitable that there’s going to be some conversation around that, but it’s far too early for us to say anything for sure at the moment.

Speaking in a new interview with the Daily Express, star Laura Main (who plays Shelagh Turner) indicated that she is in the dark about the long-term future as much as anyone:

“I honestly don’t know anything about beyond 13. Not yet. Maybe there will be an announcement when series 12 starts airing in the new year … What I would say is that it still feels exciting to be part of Call The Midwife, and you still feel the excitement from the audience, too. And let’s hope there’s going to be more of it. I’m loving it and proud of it.”

We tend to think that a season 14 and even season 15 is possible, mostly because the audience has shown a real willingness to let the series grow and evolve over time. We’ve seen a lot of cast members depart the show and yet, the stories keep going. A lot of it seems to be because Poplar and Nonnatus House are the stars of the series as much as anything; there is a real willingness to watch things gradually evolve and change in this world over time, and we hope that this keeps going.

The Christmas Special is poised to air on December 25 in both the US and the UK. British viewers will have a chance to see season 12 starting on January 1; meanwhile, the wait will be a bit longer for US viewers hoping to watch on PBS.

Related – Be sure to get other news now regarding Call the Midwife

Do you think that Call the Midwife season 13 is going to be the final one on BBC One?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Meanwhile, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: BBC One.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







