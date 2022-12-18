Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Set for season 5 episode 10?

Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? It goes without saying, but there’s some great stuff coming up for Nathan Fillion and the cast. We’ve got some big cases and obstacles ahead, and then there’s also the relationship between Lucy and Bradford. How can you not want to see that explored further after what happened in the most-recent episode?

Unfortunately, this is where we have to barge in as the party crasher and/or the bearer of bad news. There is no new installment of The Rookie tonight, as we remain very much in the show’s holiday-themed midseason hiatus. There is absolutely a good bit more content still to come this season, but you’re going to be waiting until the new year to get it!

Just in case you haven’t heard the exciting news as of yet, the plan is for this show to return on Tuesday, January 3, where it will also be at a new time in 8:00 p.m. Eastern. ABC is taking a new risk with the franchise, airing the flagship show prior to The Rookie: Feds and hoping that these two shows, in succession, can create a really exceptional lineup for the rest of the year. It enables them to do some more crossovers and beyond just that, it also allows for the opportunity to see if the shows can give each other strong ratings together. There is some competition here, especially when you think about the FBI franchise — we’ll just have to see what the future holds.

For now, our hope is that we’re going to have a chance to learn a little bit more about the next episode of The Rookie proper over the next week or so. If you’re ABC, don’t you want to get people excited for what lies ahead a little bit further in advance?

