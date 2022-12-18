Is Family Guy new tonight on Fox? More season 21 scoop

Is Family Guy new tonight on Fox? Are we going to be getting some of the animated comedy within the relatively near future?

Well, let’s start off this article by sharing a little bit of the bad news: There are no new episodes for the rest of the calendar year. What gives with that? Well, remember that Fox almost always tends to take the final weeks off for the holidays, so this really isn’t any different. Also, it’s hard to be that upset when we’ve had a legitimately large collection of episodes already thanks to NFL lead-ins.

As of right now, the return date for Family Guy is Sunday, January 8 and unfortunately, we’re still so far away that there aren’t a lot of other details out there in terms of what’s coming up next. Our hope (fingers crossed!) is that we’re going to be getting some of that over the next week or so.

There’s also one other larger question that we should all be wondering right now, and it’s tied to the long-term future of the show. Are we going to be getting a renewal in the near future? We tend to hope so, especially because this is one of those shows that has a pretty extensive lead-up time thanks to all the animation. We do think that whenever the show ends, there is going to be some proper announcement and plenty of attention about it in advance.

Let’s just hope that by the spring, we have a better sense of what’s coming up long-term and, of course, there are a few different fun things we get to see along the way. We’ll of course prefer it when the show pushes the envelope to the best of its ability.

