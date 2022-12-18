Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: The reveal and its focus

We are of course eager for a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date — at this point, how can we not be? There’s a lot to be excited for!

Of course, just as much as we are excited to learn a premiere date, we’re also equally interested in learning how Apple TV+ will announce it. What’s going to be the focus of the first teaser / announcement video? We do have a few ideas.

1. The final season? – If the streaming service DOES actually announce it, they will probably do so around the time they reveal a date. After all, they’re 100% going to want people to know in advance! (Personally, we think that the powers-that-be will be hesitant to announce anything. They would rather give themselves an option that it is coming back.)

2. The Premier League – Remember that AFC Richmond is back there, and this could be an opportunity to further demonstrate the higher stakes for the club.

3. Nate’s betrayal – Hey, this was the huge twist at the end of season 3 and the writers could establish some sort of battle between good and evil; yet, Nate’s not evil. He’s misguided and on a bad road, but we tend to think Ted would feel like he could redeem himself. We want to follow Ted’s lead here.

4. Ted’s future – Hey, at some point he may consider moving back to America. Him being away from his family has always been the hardest part about him taking this job.

When will we see an announcement?

Current buzz is that we’ll see the third season in spring, most likely late March or April. With that, we tend to think that some good news will come out in January. It’d be great to see something before that, but we’re try to not get our hopes up entering the holidays.

What do you think the focus will be for a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date announcement?

Be sure to let us know in the comments, and remember to also come back — there are other updates ahead that will absolutely want to check out. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

