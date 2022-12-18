Is The Simpsons new tonight on Fox? Early 2023 return date?

Is The Simpsons new tonight on Fox? Are we going to dive back into the animated comedy right before the holidays arrive?

Well, this is where we come bearing some bad news: There is no installment tonight. Last week, you had a chance to see the final episode of the calendar year, and the plan is for Homer and company to come back on January 1. All things considered, that’s a little bit of a surprise! We don’t tend to see shows come back on the air so early in the new year, but this is a move by Fox to capitalize on the NFL. It’s one of the reasons why we’ve already had eleven episodes this season in the first place.

Now, why not look a little bit more to the future? Below, you can see the full The Simpsons season 34 episode 12 synopsis with other insight as to what lies ahead:

Through a series of YouTube recommended videos, the story of the rise and fall of The Simpson Family Vlog is revealed in the all-new “My Life as a Vlog” episode of The Simpsons airing Sunday, Jan. 1 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3405) (TV-TBD)

While this may not be the most revelatory episode in the show’s history, it does actually seem like the writers are playing around with the form a little bit. We’re always going to be grateful when there’s at least an attempt at something like that. There is absolutely no guarantee that this will work, but we appreciate the effort at this point! Let’s just hope that there are a few different stories in this vein before we get to the end of the season.

Also, can we still hope for a season 35 renewal? Given the timeline required for animated shows, we do tend to think we’ll hear something soon.

