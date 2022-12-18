Outlander season 7 premiere date: Any holiday announcement?

Is there a chance that we could get an Outlander season 7 premiere date reveal over the course of the holiday season? We recognize that on some level, it may seem a little bit random that the show would do this. Yet, once you dig a little bit further into it, it starts to become clear that the folks at Starz at least have an incentive to consider it!

So why would they look at this sort of thing? Well, for starters, it’s a chance for them to to command the news cycle at a time when there is very little else happening when it comes to headlines. Also, it is fair to remember here that Starz has released at least Christmas-themed cast videos in the past. The Outlander social media fandom is one of the best out there for any show, and there is a clear case to be made for the producers to put something like this out there.

In the end, though, we would stack the odds against there being some sort of major Christmas announcement, mostly because we don’t want to wrap too many expectations around one single day. Instead, we just hope that we have a chance to learn something more about the new season in the new year.

What we’ve certainly seen so far is that Starz is in NO hurry to announce major details about the new season or even a premiere month. Fingers crossed that this changes soon, but the network has already shown itself to be incredibly unpredictable the past few weeks! Remember that this is the same network that has been announcing a ton of Friday premieres.

The only thing we can say with confidence is that the show isn’t coming back in January; the network has already released what is coming that month, and Outlander isn’t on the list.

Do you think we’re going to be getting some sort of Outlander season 7 premiere date announcement in the future?

