Chicago PD season 10 episode 10: When to expect news

We know that Chicago PD season 10 episode 10 is going to be coming to NBC in the new year. So when will we learn more about it?

Before we go too far down the rabbit hole of answering that question, let’s at least spend a moment reminding you of where things stand. At the end of this past episode, we learned that Sean O’Neal was finally going to be held accountable for some of his crimes. Upton almost let him die, but she and Voight got him medical attention. We’re not sure that we will ever see that character again, and the end of this story does put Hailey in a weird spot. All of a sudden, she does have to take a hard look at some of what’s in front of her — including the fact that Halstead is gone and she can’t reach him.

Are there other stories playing out right now? Absolutely, with one of the big ones being Burgess and some of her trauma. When are we going to learn a little bit more about what she’s going through?

Well, for the time being we’d say to anticipate at least a few more details about episode 10 surfacing over the next week, at least if NBC releases synopses for upcoming episodes like they typically do. While they may not go too in-depth on any one subject, there are a lot of fascinating things about where the story is right now now that we’d love to see explored a little bit further. Remember that there is still SO much more to go, and we have to figure out still how Torres fits in, and also what sort of long-term arc awaits Voight now that he has some distance from what happened with Anna Avalos.

