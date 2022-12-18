Why is Cecily Strong leaving Saturday Night Live? There’s a chance that you are just hearing the news, which broke leading into the Austin Butler episode. It’s a huge loss for the series as a whole, as we’re talking about someone who has spent most of the past decade making us laugh. She’s one of the biggest stars of her particular generation, which also included the likes of Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon, who departed the series this past May. Kenan Thompson and Colin Jost are both longtime staples who are still around, but for Colin in particular, we wonder how much longer he’ll be there. (There have been rumors about his future in the past.)

In thinking about Cecily’s exit, we do of course wonder how much of it is tied to the fact that some of her longtime friends are now gone. This show feels so different now and understandably so. (Remember that Pete Davidson, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd, and Melissa Villasenor are all also gone at this point.) We wouldn’t be shocked if she only agreed to join this season to get it to the end of the calendar year and help stabilize the new cast. From there, she can move on to do some other things.

In the end, it’s common for even the most successful of SNL cast members to depart after a certain period of time, and many of them have found a ton of success elsewhere. This is a wonderful experience, but it can also be exhaustive and restricting. Also, there may just be a time when you wake up one morning and realize you’ve done everything you ever set out to do.

We’re going to miss Cecily, but we’re glad that she will at least have some sort of proper send-off.

