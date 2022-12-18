Virgin River season 5 premiere date: Why wait for news?

Is there any chance that Netflix could reveal more information on Virgin River season 5 in the near future? There’s absolutely something to discuss here!

One of the most interesting things that we are actively thinking about with this show is rather simple: Filming is already done, so what is the network waiting for? Potentially, the network could go ahead and share some more info if they really wanted to. It mostly comes down to whether or not that’s something they find value in doing right now.

The first thing that we should tell you about right now is simply this: Netflix is not one of those companies that tends to rush things along, mostly because they don’t have to. They have so many other hits over the next few months that there’s no inherent rush to put anything out there for Virgin River. Instead, they can let this season marinate and allow the post-production folks do their magic. Then, they can issue a premiere date in the spring — remember, the series will most likely return in July.

We don’t think there’s much of a reason for the streaming service to consider moving forward the date, given that the Alexandra Breckenridge drama has performed so well here in the past. Why try to fix something that fundamentally isn’t broken? With that in mind, we think their emphasis is instead going to be on trying to find the best way to promote it and get the word out to people who aren’t already watching. To us, there is absolutely value in announcing a date sooner rather than later, since it gives some people a specific time to anticipate. However, we’re just not sure that they feel the same way here.

