1923 season 1 episode 2 return date over at Paramount+

Following the big premiere today on Paramount+, do you want to learn the 1923 season 1 episode 2 return date? We absolutely don’t blame you, as this show has already made the case to be compelling from here on out. We’ve gotten to know some of the characters but in the end, this premiere is more of an appetizer for what is coming up next. It also premiered early to take advantage of Yellowstone season 5 episode 7.

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and share the bad news now: 1923 season 1 episode 2 is not airing next week. It’s Christmas Day! Clearly, the folks at the streaming service don’t want the show to get lost in the shuffle. The plan instead here is for the next new episode to come out when we get around to Sunday, January 1 — New Year’s Day can be a little more competitive, but in general, networks aren’t as afraid to program there. From there, the plan is for there to be some new episodes every week the rest of the way.

Story-wise, there is no synopsis as to what’s coming up next, but we think in general you can expect to see Jacob and Cara try to keep the ranch going, as they have fought so hard to do ever since they arrived in Montana. James and Margaret laid the foundation and now, they are there to pick up the slack. We’re going to get to know the younger generations a little bit better, and also see some major struggles that will eventually engulf the entire area.

Of course, we also think the story will continue to span continents. After all, that’s what we saw in the premiere.

Will episode 2 air on Paramount Network?

Don’t count on it. The special airing for the premiere tonight is meant mostly to accompany Yellowstone and get some people hooked on the future.

