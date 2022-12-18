Power Book II: Ghost season 3: An early look towards season 4?

Now that we know that Power Book II: Ghost season 3 is coming to Starz, why not think more about the future? Or, in particular, a season 4 of the series? There is a reason to hope for that already!

We know that there have been rumors out there for a while that a season 4 could be coming, but we never like to bank on just that alone. There’s a reasonable chance to at least think that Starz would want more, even if they as a network have canceled a lot of stuff lately.

Yet, we do think that the Power franchise is one of the most stable, reliable things that the network has, and there is almost zero evidence right now of it going anywhere in the near future. We could see it most of the shows going on for a few more seasons, at least!

If there is a big-time reason why we anticipate Ghost getting a renewal announcement early, it has a lot to do with the timeline for the show and how it films. If season 4 films in the same window that season 3 did, it’s going to have to get an early pickup! Otherwise, everything gets pushed back and that can be somewhat of a pain for production. It’s not the fault of the cast or crew that season 3 is airing significantly later than we have seen with some other batches in the past.

Of course, before we even start to think about what the story could be for season 4, we gotta get through season 3! We tend to think that Tariq and Monet both are going to be facing a fair share of challenges following some of the deaths at the end of last season. We’re hoping that there are some big-time twists and turns ahead, plus also some callbacks to the history of this franchise. We are always going to appreciate that opportunity when it presents itself.

Do you think we are going to see a Power Book II: Ghost season 4 renewal before season 3 even premieres?

